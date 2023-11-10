San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, November 10, 2023: A dry, warm and breezy Veteran's Day weekend ahead

It was a record-breaking chilly night across San Diego County. Ramona broke their lowest minimum record of 33 with a brisk 31 degrees, while Campo tied their coldest overnight low of 25.

We'll thaw out this afternoon with comparable temperatures to Thursday. The shifting winds out of the west will provide a nice sea breeze with a brief break from Santa Ana conditions. It'll be another cold night across San Diego County, so layer up for those evening plans.

It'll still be dry across the mountain and inland valleys with single-digit relative humidity levels. As we pair dry conditions with another warm day, fire danger will be present for the inland communities.

This weekend, offshore flow returns with periods of gusty easterly winds ranging from 10 to 35mph, higher in wind-prone areas. Santa Ana conditions will linger through Sunday before winds turn onshore Monday.

A storm system brewing off the Alaskan coast will dive south, remaining parked off the west coast for a few days before moving onshore Wednesday.

The timing and impact of the storm remain uncertain, but models are growing increasingly confident of showers Wednesday through Friday, with Thursday getting the brunt of the storm.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, clouds will increase on Monday, and temperatures will plummet to 15 degrees across our microclimates during the day.

Use this dry weekend to prepare for the storm. Check gutters, tires, and wipers. Cover or tie down loose outdoor objects.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76

Inland: 73-80

Mountains: 63-72

Deserts: 79-81

