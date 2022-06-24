As we head into the weekend don’t look for relief as far as the heat goes. We’ll gradually increase the temperature gauge over the next coming days.

Along the beaches, we’ll start off with a mix of high and low level clouds while most inland valleys wake up to clear skies. Most of us are starting off mild and comfortable in the 60s.

As onshore flow continues, we’ll have a nice sea breeze assisted with warm temperatures at the beaches, but a different story inland. While the valleys hover close to average, we’ll still be warm in the 90s this afternoon. Mountain and deserts will see the biggest jump in temperatures with Julian forecasting a high of 86.

Fire danger will be elevated this weekend as high pressure settles over our county. Relative humidity drops drastically in the deserts and eastern slopes, when you mix that with the triple digit heat, small fires could spread rapidly.

Temperatures trend warm, the heat peaks Saturday. Our next monsoon event could arrive early next week, and we’re looking towards slight cooling by next Thursday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-80

Inland: 85-96

Mountains: 87-96

Deserts: 109-114

