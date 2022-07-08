Another gorgeous day in store once we get past these stubborn clouds. Overall, we’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies, but they’ll be quick to clear by 11A and by that time, temperatures will gradually climb to the mid 70s along the beaches and mid 80s inland.

As high pressure to our east strengthens and expands westward, we’ll feel a slight warm-up into the weekend. We won’t be in record-breaking territory, but temperatures will hover a few degrees above average by Sunday. The change in our wind pattern will also usher in moisture from the south spiking relative humidity levels through next week. We could see a pop-up thunderstorm or two middle of next week with this change, as well.

The deserts will remain our hotspot over the next several days, nearing 115 by Monday, fire danger will be elevated. Winds for the most part will be calm, but the mountain and foothill areas are expecting gusts out of the SW to increase later this afternoon in the 25-30 mph range.

It’ll be a nice weekend overall with plenty of sunshine. Happy Friday and hope you all stay safe!

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 79-84

Mountains: 85-95

Deserts: 106-111

