San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022: Monsoon heat and storms through weekend

Most areas, except for the mountains and deserts, start cloudy then turn mostly sunny by noon.

Beaches will top out in the 70s, inland valleys and mountains in the mid 80s, and we’ll shave off a few degrees in the deserts climbing in the 100-105 range. We’ll remain a few degrees below average, but high humidity levels will cause uncomfortable heat.

Another surge of monsoonal moisture settles over the county, bringing thunderstorm and localized flooding threats to our mountains and deserts. We have a chance for isolated showers today, but our best bet for widespread activity likely to happen Saturday afternoon. Monsoon storms will be confined in the eastern portion of our county, but it’s possible some of those showers could move more westward impacting the valleys, potentially the coast.

Drier conditions expected at the start of next week before another round of monsoon activity towards the latter part.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 78-91

Mountains: 84-91

Deserts: 100-105

