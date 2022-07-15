Morning fog stretching across our beaches and valleys should mix out by the 11A hour, with some clouds continuing to linger along the coast throughout the day. Meanwhile, our mountains and deserts are waking up to clear skies resulting in an early warm-up in the 70s and 80s.

High pressure to our east strengthens, turning up the heat and moisture gauge for the county. Except for beaches, most areas will see a 5-10 degree jump in temperatures this weekend, putting us on par with average. Dangerous heat in the 115-120 range in the deserts has called for an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday at 8P. It’s advised visitors and residents limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and cool.

The marine layer will be confined to coastal areas over the next few mornings, as onshore flow gradually weakens leading to quick warming for the valleys.

As winds shift and monsoonal flow filters in, the mountains and deserts will see isolated thunderstorms and showers Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Instability could result in abrupt downpours, hail and gusty winds for the eastern half of our county.

Cooler and drier conditions are expected for the middle of next week.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 80-97

Mountains: 91-98

Deserts: 109-114

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.