San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022: Cool and cloudy end to week

Thick fog blanketed most of our coastal communities this morning thanks to a low pressure system ushering in cool and cloudy conditions to wrap up the week. Along with increasing clouds, today's highs will trend 5-10 degrees cooler. Inland areas see more sunshine today, but by the late afternoon into the evening, the marine layer becomes widespread, extending inland and potentially squeezing drizzle along the coast.

As onshore flow returns, winds along the eastern slopes and deserts will be gusty throughout the day, picking up around sunset into overnight before decreasing tomorrow morning.

It's another cloudy start along the coast and inland Saturday, but by 3 P.M. or so, most of those clouds mix out in the top portion of the county while clouds continue to linger in the southern part.

Sunday is going to be nice and clear as a weak ridge settles over San Diego. We return to seasonal temperatures and remain mild heading into next week with 70s returning inland by Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 59-65°

Deserts: 71-76°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.