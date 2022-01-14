San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022: Warm and cloudy end to week

Cloudy conditions and near-seasonal temperatures follow us into the weekend. Clouds linger through Monday, and conditions stay dry except for light scattered showers Saturday.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended to tomorrow afternoon with elevated surf up to 8' and strong rip currents.

This evening, Santa Ana winds return, peaking overnight gusting in the 40-50 mph range. This will mainly impact western slopes and inland valleys. High winds diminish Sunday morning.

Temperatures remain above average in the upper 60s-low 70s this weekend with slight warming and clearing Sunday.

Highs drop a few degrees Monday and we'll remain cool until high pressure settles over the county towards the latter part of the week, bringing conditions back into the upper 70s.

Happy Friday!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 62-69°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.