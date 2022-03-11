San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022: A pleasant and warmer end to the week

It'll be a cooler morning and warmer afternoon as we wrap up the workweek. Skies will be clear and conditions pleasant.

Santa Ana winds returned overnight peaking this morning along the western slopes and valleys. This will help dry things out and warm us up this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains until 12 PM. By the later part of the day, sea breeze re-develops. Dry and warm conditions tomorrow but a weak disturbance will cool things down for the latter part of the weekend bringing coastal communities back into the 60s.

Remember, we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday; so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Temperatures will warm up early next week with dry conditions for the beginning of the week. Temperatures warm close to 80 inland by Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 65-74°

Mountains: 55-63°

Deserts: 71-76°

