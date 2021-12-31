San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021: Mostly sunny with pop-up showers chance

Most of us are waking up dry but we're keeping an eye on a disturbance to our south that could usher in light showers along the inland valleys and mountains later today. Despite a cool start most of us will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon giving way for a slight warm-up in the 60s and upper 50s west of the mountains.

Although calmer and dry conditions settle along the coastal and inland communities, our local mountains and deserts will track gusty winds out of the west. Sustained winds estimating up to 35 mph will gust close to 70 at times. A wind advisory starts at 2 P.M. for the mountains and deserts, expiring tomorrow morning at 3.

It's important to note that if you're heading out for New Year's Eve, bundle up because lows will dip into the upper 40s overnight.

New Year's weekend brings more sunshine and dry conditions spread throughout the county as high pressure settles in. Dry, sunny and cool conditions follow us into next week and some areas could get reach the 70s looking ahead to next Thursday and Friday.

Happy New Year! Stay safe!

New Year's Eve Highs:

Coast: 55-60°

Inland: 51-60°

Mountains: 46-52°

Deserts: 64-69°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.