San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021: Heavy rain turns to isolated showers

The first round of rain brought impressive totals across the county.

Totals as of 7:30 AM:

Palomar Mtn: 4.32"

Julian: 2.32"

Fallbrook: 1.77"

Alpine: 1.34"

Oceanside: 1.46"

Lindbergh Field Airport: .54"

Heavy rain will continue until about 8:30 AM with the potential of a pop-up thunderstorm or two, then transition into on and off showers. Despite heavy rain winding down, we're still going to deal with gusty winds. Some coastal communities were tracking winds up to 30 mph this morning, while mountains were recording close to 50. A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 PM and damaging winds will continue to hinder travel through the mountains and passes.

On and off showers will be the story for the majority of your Christmas Eve day. By tomorrow, on and off showers will continue to fall in the morning through the afternoon then pick up around 3 PM. We're not expecting activity to be as heavy as last night but we are going to get an addition 1" or so across communities west of the mountains.

Dry conditions prevail Sunday, with possible lingering showers Sunday before another round of rain with cooler weather arrives Monday. Since temperatures overnight will drop, we're looking at the potential of mountain snow falling in areas like Julian and Mt. Laguna, as the snow level lowers.

Merry Christmas Eve, everyone! Stay safe!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 52-57°

Mountains: 48-53°

Deserts: 64-69

