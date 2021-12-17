San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021: Cloudy conditions turn clear

A pop-up shower or two may fall in the mountain areas but for the most part, we are dry to start. Thanks to thick clouds overnight, most of us woke up about 5-15° warmer. Clear skies prevail this afternoon and temperatures warm up about 5 or so degrees compared to yesterday.

Although we dry out thanks to high pressure settling in, the return of Santa Ana's will ramp winds up near the western slopes and inland valleys in the late afternoon. Gusts could peak close to 40 mph at times, especially near the foothills.

Temperatures and conditions won't see much fluctuation this weekend. We'll stay in this pattern of the mid to upper 60s west of the mountains until Monday with sunny skies.

Conditions remain pleasant for the start of next week until things take a major turn as high pressure weakens and onshore flow returns. By Tuesday, clouds start to rebuild and we could see isolated showers by Wednesday. Thursday is looking like the wettest day and accumulation near the coast looks light, close to .1-.25".

With this upcoming storm system, the threat of high winds and flooding won't be as high as the storm earlier this week.

As we look ahead to a wet holiday week, we're also going to feel cool into next weekend.

Happy Friday!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 48-56°

Deserts: 64-69°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.