San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021: Sunny and dry, but cold

We dry out after an impressive system brought us much-needed rain.

The big winner of yesterday's storm was Lake Cuyamaca, totaling over 1.25" while some inland areas collected close to 1" of rain.

We cleared overnight, which is why many of us are waking up cooler. Spots like Oceanside woke up in the 30s while other coastal communities were in the low 40s.

Although we stay dry today, and see plenty of sunshine with a mix of high clouds, we remain cool and well below average.

This evening, things get chilly, with some spots hanging out in the upper 30s, low 40s overnight. We stay calm and cool heading into the weekend, but things shift to next week.

A trough building off the gulf of Alaska moves south, tapping into an atmospheric river Monday. We're expecting significant rain Tuesday and mountain snow.

The end of next week looks warmer and dry.

Have a good and safe weekend!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61°

Inland: 58-61

Mountains: 48-53°

Deserts: 63-68°

