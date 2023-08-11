San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, August 11, 2023: A warm and slightly muggy end to the week

The plume of monsoonal flow and moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Eugene will slowly fizzle out over the next several days. You'll notice fewer high clouds and a dip in the humid conditions.

Due to lingering moisture, we have a very slight chance of mountain and desert thunderstorms each afternoon through Sunday.

Daytime highs will remain below seasonal, with coastal areas climbing to the upper 70s and inland spots topping out in the 80s. Marine layer clouds will become shallower and more confined to coastal communities through the weekend.

Expect a gradual climb in daytime highs over the next several days as a dome of warmer air moves westward on Tuesday, which will likely trigger Excessive Heat Warnings for the eastern part of the county.

The next chance for mountain and desert thunderstorms and scattered showers due to monsoonal flow arrives as early as Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80

Inland: 82-87

Mountains: 77-87

Deserts: 101-105

