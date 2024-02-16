San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday 16, 2024: The workweek ends warm before noticeable weekend changes

A coastal fog bank extended towards the valleys overnight, reducing visibility for neighborhoods like Ramona, Fallbrook, and Escondido. For those traveling along the 67 and 78, you're going to want to leave time for travel and take it slow.

Another gorgeous day is on tap with slightly warmer temperatures for the coast, valleys, deserts, and mostly sunny conditions. Coastal highs will top out in the mid-60s; some valleys will climb to the 70s, mountain highs in the upper 50s, and deserts in the mid-70s. Saturday will be another nice day before noticeable changes on Sunday as onshore flow strengthens.

On Sunday morning, we'll likely have some heavy mist and drizzle, with periods of gusty winds targeting the mountains and desert communities.

Then, on Monday, we'll start to see spotty showers with the bulk of heavy rain and the potential for flooding to our north in LA and its surrounding counties. We'll continue to see spotty showers through Tuesday before light to moderate rain on Wednesday.

This upcoming storm will be less severe than previous ones. As of Friday morning, the threat of flooding and heavy rain will be low. Projected totals will range from .25-1.5", most significant for the north county and mountains. We'll have periods of strong southerly winds starting Monday, with peak gusts up to 40mph.

In addition, a west swell moving in will bring in 5 to 8-foot waves with 10-foot sets on Sunday and Monday mornings, with strong rip currents likely triggering a coastal advisory. Due to the high surf amid high tide, low-lying boardwalks and parking lots could flood, with the potential for coastal erosion.

These storms' projected timing and totals will likely change over the next several days, so stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 60-66°

Deserts: 73-75°

