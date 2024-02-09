San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 9, 2024: The last of these parade of storms slowly exits

The last of this parade of storms is exiting, leaving behind valley showers and mountain snow. We'll dry out this weekend, but brisk and breezy conditions will continue to linger.

Overnight, valley rain and mountain snow picked up. Widespread showers will continue through the morning, and most precipitation will be in valleys by the afternoon. When most showers fizzle out by late Friday, we'll likely have an additional few tenths of an inch of rain added to the impressive amounts we accrued this week. This morning, the NWS updated some rainfall totals over six days. Thanks to this week's rain, we're about one inch shy of meeting our entire water year average of nearly 10 inches, which is incredible!

Rainfall totals as of Friday at 6 A.M.:

San Onofre: 8:21"

Fallbrook: 5.77"

Oceanside: 4.35

Escondido: 3.83"

National City: 3.45"

San Diego: 2.74"

Snow will continue falling in elevations around 4,000 feet and higher. We're still waiting for snowfall totals to update, but so far, Julian, Pine Hills, and Descanso have seen about 3 inches of snow, and Mount Laguna has collected nearly a foot. If you visit the mountains, only pull over in designated parking spots, respect the property of those living there, and never leave your trash behind.

The winds have weakened, but we'll continue to have onshore flow through most of the day, with periods of gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts. Despite more sunshine, due to the breezy conditions, it'll feel a lot cooler outside with the wind chill factor.

On Saturday, showers could continue to linger in the early morning. Still, Saturday and Sunday are trending dry with plenty of Vitamin D. The nights will remain chilly, and the days will be mild and below seasonal in the 60s west of the mountains. It will be a slow climb to warming, but by the latter part of next week, the 70s will likely return to the valleys.

We could see another storm the following weekend, so enjoy these sunny conditions while they're here!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 49-60°

Mountains: 41-48°

Deserts: 60-63°

