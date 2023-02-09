San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 9, 2023: A warm and windy end to the week

It's a perfect day for layers as the day starts cool then warms quickly by the afternoon. High pressure settles over the county through Friday ushering in warm temperatures, with weak to moderate Santa Anas.

This afternoon, highs soar in the upper 70s for the valleys and deserts, mid to low 70s along the coast, and upper 50s in the mountains. That's about 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds peak this afternoon through overnight. Dry easterly winds ranging in the 10-15mph range could see isolated gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the inland and mountain communities through Friday at 6P.

The heat peaks today with temperatures a bit cooler tomorrow, then a big cool down this weekend. By Saturday, low pressure rebounds as a cold storm system dives south. Daytime highs plummet 10-15 degrees bringing us back in the low 60s and upper 50s. If you like things warm, take advantage of these next couple of days. We have a chance for isolated showers Saturday night through Sunday with amounts looking minimal.

We clear out and warm up Monday before another disturbance Tuesday drops temperatures and increases cloud coverage through midweek.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-81°

Inland: 70-80°

Mountains: 48-65°

Deserts: 66-76°

