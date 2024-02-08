San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 8, 2024: Second storm brings more valley rain and mountain snow

A secondary quick-moving cold storm has arrived, bringing us more valley rain, mountain snow, and periods of powerful winds.

It is chilly out as cool air continues to filter in. Daytime highs will trend nearly 20 degrees below seasonal, with coastal, valley, and desert highs in the 50s and 30s in the mountains.

Heavy rain transitioned to scattered showers overnight, and that will continue through Friday. As the system moves closer to central California, the pressure gradient tightens, amplifying onshore flow in Southern California.

The coastal and valley neighborhoods will have breezy conditions with strong gusts targeting the mountains and deserts throughout the day. Winds out of the west will peak mid-morning with isolated gusts up to 60mph, causing concern for downed trees, poles, and flying debris. Meanwhile, the valleys and coastal neighborhoods will have periods of strong winds up to 30mph. The ground remains heavily saturated, so be mindful of your surroundings and avoid parking near large-leaning trees. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the county's eastern half from 12 P.M. through 6 P.M. Thursday.

Local mountains continue to pack on more snow, with levels again plummeting to nearly 3,500 feet overnight. Elevations above 4,000 will see an additional 1-8 inches, with 10 inches for higher elevations locally. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place through noon due to the wintry conditions. Travel will be hazardous and blizzard-like. Most passes require chains, so ensure they're adequately secure to your tires before heading out. Take trash bags with you since there are limited trash receptacles, and bring them home.

Pop-up showers continue through Friday, increasing this evening. We also have the chance for isolated thunderstorms, which could lead to flash-flooding conditions. We'll likely see an additional .25-.75" of rainfall.

Avoid swimming if you're inexperienced. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect due to high surf with 8-foot sets and strong rip currents.

Looking ahead to the weekend, sunshine returns, but we'll remain mild during the day and cool at night. By the middle of next week, 70s return! We are keeping an eye on another storm, possibly towards the middle of February.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-57°

Inland: 45-54°

Mountains: 38-45°

Deserts: 57-61°

