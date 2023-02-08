San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 8, 2023: Warm days to end the work week

Temperatures warm quickly today after a chilly start with sunny skies across the county. Mild to moderate Santa Ana winds will be the trend through Friday, peaking late Thursday into Friday. Expect northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph with isolated gusts up to 55mph.

These winds coupled with high pressure building will lead to warmer temperatures through Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average when we'll see mostly 70s across the county and even near 80 inland.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees this weekend as a cold storm dives south bringing isolated mostly light showers and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts Saturday evening into Sunday. Preliminary forecast totals look to be light with a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.

Snow levels will hover between 4,000 and 4,500' which may lead to an inch or two of snow at the higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain while even Julian may see a dusting over grassy surfaces.

This storm will open the door to a pattern shift back to cooler weather with occasional rain. While there may be a few showers midweek it's looking possible to see a more significant storm the following weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 68-75°

Mountains: 46-65°

Deserts: 71-74°

