San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 7, 2023: Warmer days this week

Temperatures warm quickly today after a chilly start with sunny skies across the county. Mild to moderate Santa Ana winds today with northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph. Another round of weak to mild Santa Ana winds is expected Thursday into Friday.

These winds coupled with high pressure building will lead to warmer temperatures through Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average when we'll see mostly 70s across the county and even near 80 inland.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 7pm for waves of 3 to 7 feet.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees by Sunday as a storm system dives south bringing isolated mostly light showers and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts. Slight chance for a few showers to linger into Monday. Preliminary forecast totals look to be light with a few hundredths of an inch.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 65-72°

Mountains: 43-60°

Deserts: 71-74°

