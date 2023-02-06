San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 6, 2023: Warming up this week

Increasing sunshine today and slightly warmer than yesterday, though still a few degrees shy of average. Mild to moderate Santa Ana winds develop today into tomorrow with northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph. Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected Thursday into Friday.

These winds coupled with high pressure building will lead to warmer temperatures tomorrow through Friday. Expect warming through Thursday and nearly as warm Friday when highs will top out 3 to nearly 10 degrees above average.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 7pm for waves of 3 to 8 feet.

Temperatures plummet 5 to nearly 15 degrees by Sunday as a trough of low pressure dives south bringing a slight chance for showers and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 46-62°

Deserts: 71-75°

