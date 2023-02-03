San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 3, 2023: Nice through Saturday, possible light rain Sunday

Increasing sunshine today with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Highs will trend near to about 5 degrees above average through tomorrow.

Tomorrow will bring abundant sunshine and picture-perfect weather for Padres Fan Fest at Petco Park! Temperatures will start in the mid-50s and warm to about 67 degrees in the afternoon.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north Sunday spreading cooling across the county, more clouds and a slight chance for patchy drizzle to a few light showers. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 45mph.

Monday looking like the coolest day of the next week with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains, and low-70s in the deserts.

Tuesday into Wednesday a round of Santa Ana winds move in bringing sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 50-66°

Deserts: 70-74°

