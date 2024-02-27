San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 27, 2024: Fair week before weekend rain and cooling

We may see a spritz here or there as a weak low pressure system to our south sweeps by, but overall we have a dry and partly cloudy day on tap.

Winds continue to peak this morning in the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory lasting through noon tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts to 55mph.

Temperatures will be trending near average for the coast and valleys through Thursday with mid to upper 60s, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Clouds build Friday ahead of a cold storm that is going to bring widespread rain and mountain snow to the entire state. The strongest part of the storm will impact northern and central California and it will weaken as it dives south. As of now, we expect widespread rain on Saturday with showers tapering off during the day Sunday and temperatures trending 10 to 15 degrees below average!

This will be a very cold storm with lower snow levels starting around 6,000' on Friday dropping to nearly 3,000' late Saturday into Sunday which means Julian will get snow and potentially some areas of Pine Valley and Ranchita.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66

Valleys: 63-68

Mountains: 53-61

Deserts: 74-77

