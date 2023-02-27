San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 27, 2023: More rain & snow into the workweek

Another chilly start across the county with no relief, as far as warming, through the afternoon. Daytime highs for the coast and inland valleys will trend 5-10 degrees below average in the 50s and 10-20 degrees below normal for the mountains and deserts in the 30s and 50s.

Today will be mostly dry, then a chance for scattered showers around sunset. Tomorrow, we'll have a break from the rain until the late evening hours. That's when heavy rain will blanket the county through Wednesday assisted by very cold temperatures which will help drop snow levels near 3,500'.

Beginning today at 4P, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the mountains through Tuesday at 4P. Gusty winds exceeding 60mph will be active for the mountains and deserts, with scattered snow showers. This will result in dangerous travel conditions for the foothill and mountain communities.

Preliminary rainfall totals through Wednesday will average between .25 to 1.5" with the highest totals expected in the mountains. Snow levels will hover near 5,000' on Monday, dropping to 4,500' on Tuesday and as low as 3,500' at times on Wednesday. Additional snowfall of 1 to 12" is expected with the highest totals at Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Sunshine and dry conditions return Thursday and below-average temperatures continue into early March with more wet weather by mid-March.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 55-59°

Inland: 50-60°

Mountains: 35-50°

Deserts: 58-66°

