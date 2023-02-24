San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 24, 2023: The worst of the storm arrives tonight

The heaviest rain and snowfall of this storm is yet to come bringing the threat of flooding tonight into tomorrow with the heaviest and most widespread rain overnight into tomorrow morning.

Rain:

Rainfall totals so far have been anywhere from a few hundredths for some coastal areas to over 2 inches in the mountains. This morning into the early afternoon will be mostly dry with only a few isolated showers. The most widespread and heavy rain arrives tonight into Saturday morning and that's when we'll see the greatest threat of flooding; periods of heavy rain will continue through the day tomorrow. This last wave will tap into a relatively weak atmospheric river, but it will be slow-moving which means rain will train over the same areas leading to a higher threat of flooding. Additional rainfall through Saturday is expected to average between 1 to 3 inches. A Flood Watch will be in effect from the coast to the mountains from 4pm today through midnight Saturday.

Wind:

The wind will pick up again today but won't be as windy as Wednesday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and inland valleys from 6am today until 6am Saturday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 45mph.

Snow:

Snow accumulations have ranged from 3 to 4" above 3,000', like Pine Valley and Warner Springs while Julian has picked up at least 10", a foot at Palomar Mountain and nearly two feet in Mt. Laguna! Snow will lead to difficult to near-impossible travel conditions and more school closures. Snow levels today will climb to 4,500' during the day and potentially up to 5,500' when the most widespread precipitation arrives overnight into early Saturday morning which means flooding will be a concern. By mid to late morning tomorrow snow levels will quickly drop back to 4,000' and bottom out at 3,500' by Saturday evening lasting through Sunday and that's when the heaviest snow arrives.

A Winter Storm Warning remains is in effect in the mountains until 3pm Saturday for the threat of heavy snow and gusty winds. Total snowfall will likely top out one to three feet above 4,000' with the highest peaks close to 40 inches.

Elevations:

Above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000': Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

Above 2,500': Campo, Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel

Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible, if you must be sure to check road conditions, and bring chains and extra supplies. If you're headed to the mountains to enjoy the snow bring trash bags with you and bring your trash home with you, respect the people that live there and their property.

On and off rain will continue through the day Saturday, but won't be as widespread as in the morning hours. The chilly air lingers with temperatures topping out 5 to 20 degrees below average into much of next week. Slight chance for a few light showers Sunday with a brief break in the rain and snow Monday before another system brings more rain and snow Monday evening through Wednesday.

Stay with your ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information as these storms make their way through the county. If you haven't done so already, be sure to check your tire pressure and tread, replace old windshield wipers, clear drains, and put out sandbags before you go to bed tonight if you live in an area that may flood.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 52-61°

Mountains: 36-52°

Deserts: 60-64°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.