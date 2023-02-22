San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 22, 2023: Wild wind today, heavier rain and snow at week's end

Strong winds will make for difficult driving conditions today with unusually strong winds for the coast up to 60mph and even stronger winds ranging from 80 to 100mph for the mountains and deserts. So far widespread gusts over 30mph have been reported across the county with peak gusts over 80mph. We've already seen downed trees, debris on the roadways and power outages due to these strong winds. Be safe by paying attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle within striking distance of trees or branches.

Showers will be isolated and mostly light in nature today in comparison to what we expect later this week.

This first wave will bring the most impactful wind with light rain and drastically low snow levels, while the second wave will bring heavier rain and snow and less impactful wind, Thursday through Saturday, especially Friday and Saturday as we tap into an atmospheric river.

Wind:

Our first coastal High Wind Warning since 2016 is in effect until 8pm for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and peak gusts up to 60mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the deserts until 6pm for westerly winds of 35 to 55mph and peak gusts to 95mph.

A level lower Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm for the inland valleys for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts to 55mph.

Rain:

The first wave of rain will be lighter with most areas receiving less than .50" through tonight. The second wave will bring more widespread rain that will be heavy at times and bring the threat of localized flooding, ponding on the roadways and embedded thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, especially Friday and Saturday. This last wave will tap into a relatively weak atmospheric river, but it will be slow-moving which means rain will train over the same areas leading to a higher threat of flooding. Preliminary forecast totals will range between 1 to 5 inches of rain.

Snow:

Snow is already accumulating in Julian and the higher mountains. This first wave of snow will be lighter but will bring unusually low snow levels between 2,000' and 2,500' by tonight. Preliminary accumulations of 1 to 7" are expected through Thursday morning with the higher accumulations at the higher elevations. The snow coupled with wind gusts of 50 to 90mph will lead to dangerous blizzard-like conditions.

The second wave will bring heavier and more impactful snowfall leading to difficult to near-impossible travel conditions and the likelihood of school closures. Snow levels Thursday through Saturday will hover between 3,500' and 4,500' where an additional 1 to 12" of snow is possible, but there is higher uncertainty for snowfall totals with this second wave. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the mountains until 3pm Saturday for the threat of heavy snow and dangerous winds while a rare Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys until 10am Thursday where up to an inch of snowfall will be possible above 2,500' and even a light dusting down to 2,000'. By this weekend we could see a foot or two of snow for the higher mountains.

Elevations:

Above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000': Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

Above 2,500': Campo, Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel

Above 2,000': Alpine, Potrero

Surf:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast until 3am Thursday for waves of 6 to 10' and sets to 14' leading to dangerous swimming conditions.

Showers finally taper off on Sunday though the chilly air lingers; expect temperatures to top out mostly 10 to 25 degrees below average through the weekend.

Monday looks like the best day over the next 7-days before another system brings more rain and snow starting Tuesday.

Stay with your ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information as the storm makes its way through the county. You still have time to prepare for the worst of the rain so be sure to check your tire pressure and tread, replace old windshield wipers, clear drains, and fill sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 51-56°

Inland: 47-56°

Mountains: 26-40°

Deserts: 53-57°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.