San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 2, 2024: Showers linger before another storm brings rain for days

The first of two storms that brought moderate rainfall to San Diego County has transitioned into scattered showers.

Our reporting weather stations have recorded impressive amounts since Thursday morning. Here are the updated totals since 7:45 A.M. Friday:

Palomar Mountain: 3.28"

Fallbrook: 2.05"

Escondido: 1.53"

Carlsbad: 1.38"

Oceanside: 1.26"

San Diego Airport: 0.82"

We'll continue to have a chance for isolated showers throughout the day with the possibility of pop-up thunderstorms. Rain has transitioned to snow for elevations around 5,000 feet. Mount Laguna woke up to several inches of snow. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the county at 10 A.M. Friday. Despite the showers tapering off, the threat of downed trees remains high due to the saturated grounds, so remain aware of your surroundings and avoid parking next to large trees that look susceptible to falling.

The threat turns for heavy rain transitions to strong winds this afternoon, with up to 60mph gusts expected to target the passes, mountains, and deserts. A Wind Advisory starts at 10 A.M. for the county's eastern half due to powerful winds having the potential to knock down trees and power lines and reduce visibility along the passes because of the wintry mix.

All eyes are now on storm two and its potential impact of bringing record rainfall for days across San Diego County and the risk of more flooding. The models have been uncertain about the timing and totals. Still, they agree we're in for wet weather most of next week, with an additional 5 inches of rainfall forecasted for some of our microclimates.

Saturday has potential showers due to residual moisture in the atmosphere. Still, confidence is higher for light showers starting on Sunday, with the highest impact on Monday and Tuesday. This next storm is warmer and slow-moving. Snow levels will remain high, slowly dropping near our local mountains into the middle half of next week.

A High Surf Advisory remains in place for the beaches through early Saturday. Expect strong rip currents and high surf with waves 3 to 8 feet and sets up to 10 feet.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61°

Inland: 49-59°

Mountains: 42-49°

Deserts: 61-64°

