San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 2, 2023: Quick warm-up this Groundhog Day!

Temperatures warm quickly this Groundhog Day after Punxatoney Phil saw his shadow and declares six more weeks of winter.

Increasing clouds today as a storm passes by well to the north of us leading to a mix of sun and clouds through tomorrow. That means we should see some nice sunrises and sunsets!

Rinse and repeat this forecast through Saturday then a weak disturbance will pass by to the north Sunday spreading slight cooling across the county, more clouds and a slight chance for patchy drizzle to a few light showers.

Monday looking like the coolest day of the next week with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

Fair weather will follow early next week with the potential for showers by the end of the week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 65-72°

Mountains: 46-64°

Deserts: 68-72°

