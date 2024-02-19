San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 19, 2024: High surf and gusty winds ahead of Tuesday rain

Heavy rain and snow have touched down in California, triggering a slew of watches, warnings, and advisories spread throughout the state.

San Diego was spared from most of the rain in Southern California on Monday morning, with LA, Ventura, and Santa Barbara receiving a steady band of light to heavy rain. Locally, clouds have increased, squeezing out scattered light showers across the coast, but today, we'll trend mostly dry with mild temperatures.

A High Surf Advisory went into effect over the weekend, lasting through Tuesday night. A west swell has brought in 8-foot waves, with local sets up to 12 feet and strong rip currents. Minor low-lying flooding with coastal erosion is a possibility, so use caution and avoid swimming, especially if you're inexperienced.

Ahead of the storm, winds out of the south and then west will continue to strengthen this evening with peak gusts up to 40mph, targeting the foothills and deserts.

The storm will remain stalled to our north before moving into San Diego on Tuesday morning. Rain will start in the north county and then move to the south and east counties towards noon. By tomorrow morning, everyone except the deserts will be under a Flood Watch through Wednesday at 10 A.M. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms, which could cause flooding conditions.

With the chance for pop-up showers today, we could get a few hundredths of an inch, but Tuesday will have more measurable rain, with the North County and mountains getting up to 1.5" and the rest of San Diego getting up to 1" of rain. Snow levels will remain high near 7,000 feet on Tuesday, then drop to nearly 6,000 on Wednesday. Most of our local mountains will get rain, but Mount Laguna could get snow late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday before a quick period of dry and warm weather on Thursday. Then, on Sunday, a secondary storm is expected to bring more rain to San Diego.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67

Valleys: 60-65

Mountains: 54-63

Deserts: 74-77

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.