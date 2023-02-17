San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 17, 2023: Fair Friday, rain on the way

Increasing clouds today with temperatures topping out near normal across the county by tomorrow, which will be the warmest day of the week. Expect northeast and easterly winds of 25 to 50mph today with the strongest gusts in the foothills and mountains.

Sunny tomorrow with more clouds in the mix Sunday as a weak storm passes by to the south of us in Baja bringing only a slight chance of a few light showers Sunday evening. Accumulations, if any, will be light of a few hundredths of an inch.

A stronger storm will bring the potential for days of rain, wind and mountain snow starting as early as Tuesday afternoon. At this point, snow levels look to plummet to 3,000 to 4,000' which will easily bring snow to areas like Julian, Mt. Laguna, Palomar and Lookout Mountain while even lower elevations like Pine Valley, Ranchita, Warner Springs and Descanso may get snow.

This is still a week out so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this more active weather pattern bringing rain, wind and mountain snow.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 38-54°

Deserts: 62-66°

