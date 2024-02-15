San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 15, 2024: Sweeping clouds with another mild day on tap

A fog bank that rolled in overnight reduces visibility for some of the valley and foothill neighborhoods, leading to an overcast morning before clouds mix out this afternoon.

This afternoon will be a few degrees warmer for the coast, valleys, and deserts but still below seasonal with mostly sunny skies.

Conditions remain tranquil throughout the week before a pair of storms brings us changes this weekend. Clouds will increase on Saturday as a trough of low pressure, bringing rain and mountain snow to northern California and the Pacific Northwest, passes by. Then, on Sunday, a secondary storm dipping more south will bring rain to the bottom half of the state.

We'll stay mostly dry this weekend, with the best chances for rain beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday, with Tuesday looking like the most active day. Preliminary totals as of Thursday morning have San Diego County collecting between .25 - 1.30". This storm won't be as severe as systems in the past few months. The low-pressure system will tap into an atmospheric river, but counties to our north will get the bulk of the heavy rain.

Ahead of the incoming storms, the surf will pick up. On Sunday, a west-to-northwest swell moving in will bring in 5 to 8-foot waves with 10-foot sets. We'll also have strong rip currents. Due to the high surf amid high tide, low-lying boardwalks and parking lots could flood, with the potential for coastal erosion.

The timing and totals of these storms will continue to fluctuate over the next several days, so stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 58-64°

Deserts: 71-73°

