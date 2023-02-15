San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 15, 2023: Frosty mornings

BRRR! It is a COLD start to the day with 30s for much of the county and 20s and teens in the mountains! Waking up to a Frost Advisory inland until 8am while the advisory returns and spreads to the coast from midnight to 8am tomorrow with even colder temperatures expected by tomorrow morning.

Sunshine returns today but the cool air lingers with temperatures still trending 4 to 12 degrees below average today. Minor warming will be the trend through Saturday with mild Santa Ana winds through Friday. Expect northeast and easterly winds of 25 to 55mph through the end of the work week with the strongest gusts in the foothills and mountains.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 2pm for waves of 6 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. You should avoid going in the water anyway due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

The latest track of the next storm that we've been tracking all week now looks like it may miss us heading farther south into Baja. This system may get cut-off from the jetstream which makes the track a little tricky so we may still see changes to the forecast heading into the weekend but for now, there is only a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 55-61°

Mountains: 36-50°

Deserts: 62-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.