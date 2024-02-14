San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 14, 2024: A sweet day in store filled with sunshine and mild temps

Soak up the Vitamin D because we're watching another storm system that will bring soggy conditions back into the forecast next week.

It's another chilly start with marine layer clouds extending towards the valleys, reducing visibility for some foothill communities, including Ramona. Another mild day is on tap, with daytime highs trending below seasonal. Coastal and inland highs will top in the 60s, mountain highs in the 50s, and desert highs in the low 70s.

High pressure will continue to keep conditions subtle through most of the week. However, a few passing storms to our north will amplify onshore flow, bringing back the marine layer over the next few nights. Wednesday looks like the coolest day of the workweek, with slight warming on Thursday and Friday before a cooling trend as we enter the weekend.

Two storms will bring rain and high-elevation snow across California this weekend into next week. The first one will mostly pass well to our north but will bring San Diego a slight chance of a few light showers on Sunday. A second storm will become a closed-low and stall offshore next week; this may sound familiar, as we just had a similar storm last week.

As of Wednesday morning, the best chance for rain looks to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers continuing through Thursday. The exact timing and totals are still uncertain but there's a high likelihood we'll see above average precipitation. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates to this unique forecast.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 66-62°

Deserts: 60-71°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.