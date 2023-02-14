San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 14, 2023: Cold, windy and wet Valentine's Day

A very cold and windy storm will impact the county today with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average, occasional showers and the potential for damaging winds.

There won't be a ton of rain with this system with rainfall totals mostly between .10 to .30", but there will be a lot of wind.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 10pm for westerly winds of 30 to 45mph and gusts 60 to 85mph and isolated gusts to 100mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast from 2pm to 10pm due to northwesterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 40mph and even the inland areas will see gusts of 25 to 40mph. The ground is still saturated which means these strong winds will bring the threat of downed trees so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle where a tree may fall.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6pm for the mountains above 4,500' where we expect an inch of snowfall and gusts up to 90mph.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 10am today until 2pm tomorrow for waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. You should avoid going in the water anyway due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

Winds taper off overnight, skies will start to clear and temperatures will plummet. The next several nights will be very cold with mostly 30s by the early morning hours and 20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the inland valleys from midnight tonight through 8am tomorrow with the coldest temperatures dipping down to 30 degrees.

Sunshine returns tomorrow but the cool air lingers and it will still be breezy, but not as windy as today. Below-normal temperatures last into early next week with another storm expected to bring rain, wind and mountain snow this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 55-59°

Inland: 48-57°

Mountains: 36-46°

Deserts: 62-64°

