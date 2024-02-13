San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 13, 2024: Chilly mornings with mild days

Soak up the Vitamin D because we're watching another storm system that will bring soggy conditions back into the forecast as early as this weekend.

It's another chilly start with increasing clouds along the coast. Another mild day is on tap, with daytime highs trending below seasonal. Coastal and inland highs will top in the 60s, mountain highs in the 50s, and desert highs in the 70s.

High pressure will keep conditions subtle through most of the week. However, we'll have passing troughs to our north that will bring periods of passing clouds and increase onshore flow closer to the surface. We'll have periods of gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts as early as this evening. We'll also have the return of the marine layer, which will boost overnight lows by a few degrees.

On Friday, the warmth peaks with the 70s re-entering the picture for the inland valleys. Then, towards the latter part of the weekend, we'll have noticeable changes as daytime highs plummet and clouds increase ahead of rain on Monday.

There's uncertainty with this slow-moving system regarding when the rain arrives, but confidence is high for widespread rain with accumulations over an inch. Showers may begin as early as Sunday, with the most impactful and heavy rain on Monday, continuing Tuesday, and tapering off on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 54-61°

Deserts: 69-71°

