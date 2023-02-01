San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 1, 2023: Warming up the rest of the week

Temperatures warm quickly after a chilly start this morning with many of of us in the 30s. Temperatures will be trending near to just below average this afternoon under sunny skies.

Breezy to gusty at times today with northerly winds of 15 to 35mph possible anywhere in the county.

Clouds will build during the day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.

Temperatures warm a few degrees each day through Saturday when we'll see mid-60s for the coast, low 70s for the valleys, 50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north Sunday into Monday spreading slight cooling across the county, more clouds and a slight chance for patchy drizzle to a few light showers.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 40-59°

Deserts: 67-69°

