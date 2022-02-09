San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 9, 2022: Summer-like Warmth

The next several days will be the warmest days of the year so far giving us an early taste of summer! Temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees above average into the weekend, expect 70s and 80s for most of the county with 60s in the mountains.

Building high pressure and mild Santa Ana winds are leading to these warmer temperatures. East and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 45mph will impact the inland and mountain areas with isolated gusts exceeding 50mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for these areas from 10pm today through 4pm Thursday.

Several cities will be within a degree or two of a record today including San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Escondido, Ramona and Alpine. We'll be close to record highs into the weekend.

We may have the hottest Super Bowl on record with the previous record actually set in Los Angeles at 84 degrees back in 1973. San Diego comes in second at 81 degrees from 2003.

Cooling begins early next week as the Santa Ana and high-pressure pattern breaks down and the sea-breeze returns. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 10 degrees on Valentine's day with an additional 5 to 10 degree drop by Tuesday when highs will be closer to average.

There is a slight chance we could see some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. February is typically one of the rainiest months with an average rainfall of 2.27". Unfortunately, with this dry pattern, our deficit continues to grow.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-82°

Inland: 81-89°

Mountains: 58-76°

Deserts: 82-85°

