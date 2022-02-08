San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 8, 2022: Feeling like spring!

Temperatures continue to warm with highs trending 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average into the weekend, feeling more like spring and even summer! Expected 70s and 80s for most of the county with 60s in the mountains.

Building high pressure and mild Santa Ana winds are leading to these warmer temperatures. East and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 45mph will impact the inland and mountain areas ushering in elevated fire danger.

Cooling begins early next week as the Santa Ana and high-pressure pattern breaks down and the sea-breeze returns.

February is typically one of rainiest months with an average rainfall of 2.27". Unfortunately, with this dry pattern, our deficit continues to grow.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 55-72°

Deserts: 78-82°

