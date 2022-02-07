San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 7, 2022: Early Taste of Spring

We're getting an early taste of spring this week with 70s and 80s for most of the county into the weekend! Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average with the warmest days coming at the end of the week.

Santa Ana winds will be the trend most of this week, peaking this morning with another peak late Wednesday into Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2pm for the inland and mountains areas for sustained winds between 15 to 30mph, with gusts of 45 to 55mph and isolated gusts exceeding 60mph.

This Santa Ana pattern will lead to elevated fire danger due to the warm, dry and gusty conditions. No rain in the forecast through mid-February.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 48-66°

Deserts: 75-77°

