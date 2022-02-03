Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 3, 2022: Cold morning, windy afternoon

Posted at 5:19 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 08:25:46-05

A cold start to the day with widespread 40s and 30s! A Frost Advisory is in effect inland until 9am for the inland valleys and while most areas are too dry for frost, patchy spots are possible.

Santa Ana winds pick up through the day with widespread east and northeasterly gusts of 25 to 40mph, the windier spots seeing gusts to 55mph and isolated gusts exceeding 60mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect inland to the mountains from noon today through noon tomorrow for these dry, gusty winds.

The windier spots tonight won't be as cold but the wind-sheltered areas will see temperatures plummet into the 30s again by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend when we'll see 70s return inland by Saturday and even warmer next week when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast and near 80 inland. Sunny skies will be the trend through next week.

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 62-67°
Inland: 61-68°
Mountains: 36-56°
Deserts: 63-66°

