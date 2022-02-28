San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 28, 2022: Warm start to the week

A warm end to the month with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs trending 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average through midweek.

Mild Santa Ana winds will lead to dry conditions and occasional northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains.

Much cooler starting Thursday with temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees by Friday when we'll see 60s for the coast and valleys. More clouds on Thursday with highs near average, even cooler on Friday with a slight chance for light showers.

Cooler than normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

As February comes to an end, San Diego measured just 0.70" of rain for the month and with January only receiving 0.16"our deficit grows to 2.36" shy of the 6.81" normal for the water year.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 56-73°

Deserts: 82-85°

