San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 23, 2022: Showers taper off, bitter cold tonight

A cold winter storm has brought heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, small hail and even a few thunderstorms. The worst of the rain will taper off quickly this morning, in fact as the commute picks up showers will decrease. The roads are wet though and spinouts are happening so drive carefully.

We've seen widespread rainfall totals between .25 to 1.00" with the highest total over an inch and a half. Additional rainfall will be light from a few hundredths to .25" today, most of that this morning.

Snow will be a major impact in the mountains leading to difficult travel; avoid traveling there until tomorrow if possible. Snow levels will hover between 3,000' to 4,000' today with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6pm above 4,000'. Expect an additional 1 to 6" of snow today.

Not as windy but still a blustery day on tap with westerly winds of 15 to 45mph. Chilly with temperatures trending mostly 10 to 25 degrees below average!

We'll see more sunshine by this afternoon with only a slight chance for a few light showers. With calm winds and clearing skies tonight temperatures are going to crash to freezing conditions for most of the county by tomorrow morning.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the inland valleys with a Frost Advisory for the coast and desert areas from midnight to 8am. Expect widespread temperatures in the 30s with the coldest spots dipping as low as 28 degrees and the mountains may see teens by tomorrow morning!

Temperatures warm several degrees each day into the weekend when we'll see 70s return to the coast and valleys, which is 15 to 25 degrees warmer than today! Even greater warming next week when we'll see 80s return inland.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 54-58°

Inland: 48-58°

Mountains: 28-45°

Deserts: 56-58°

