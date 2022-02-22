San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 22, 2022: Winter storm brings rain, wind and heavy mountain snow

A cold winter storm will bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty damaging winds and possible thunderstorms into tomorrow.

Timing: Rain will build through the day, impacting the evening commute, become heaviest and most widespread this evening continuing into the overnight hours, tapering off during the day tomorrow, drying out Wednesday night.

Amounts: Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with some areas picking up a little less and others getting a little more. Thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours with the best chance late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Snow: Snow will be a major impact in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,000 to 4,500' today, dropping to 3,500' overnight and as low as 2,500' to 3,000' by tomorrow morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4pm Today to 6pm Wednesday above 4,000'.

Snow Totals: 2,000 to 4,000': 1 to 3" including Pine Valley, Warner Springs and Descanso with even a dusting possible at low elevations like Alpine. 4,000 to 6,000': 3 to 6" including Julian and Ranchita while the highest mountains above 6,000' like Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna expect 6 to 12" of snow.

Wind: Strong winds will accompany this storm with winds peaking late morning into the afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 4pm for the mountains and until 9pm for the deserts where the strongest winds will be, out of the west with gusts 30 to 70mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys from 8am to midnight for southwesterly gusts of 15 to 35mph.

Things dry out Wednesday night and temperatures will plummet with calmer winds and clearing skies. Patchy frost can be expected Thursday morning in the wake of the storm with a Freeze Watch in effect tomorrow night into Thursday morning for the inland areas. Widespread temperatures in the 30s with the coldest spots dipping as low as 28 degrees.

Sunshine and warmer weather returns on Thursday with greater warming by the weekend when we'll see 70s return to the coast and valleys.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 56-59°

Inland: 53-59°

Mountains: 32-47°

Deserts: 60-65°

