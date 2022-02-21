San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 21, 2022: Cold winter storm

Today will be a transition day ahead of a cold winter storm that will bring widespread rain, wind, mountain snow and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures plummet 5 to 20 degrees today, the biggest drop is away from the coast. Plenty of cloud cover today with only a slight chance for a few light showers.

Timing: Rain will build through the day tomorrow become heaviest and most widespread at night, after 8/9pm, continuing into the overnight hours, tapering off during the day Wednesday, drying out Wednesday night.

Amounts: Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with some areas picking up a little less and others getting a little more. Thunderstorms are possible with this system as well.

Snow: Snow will be a major impact in the mountains. Snow levels will hover around 4,500' tomorrow, dropping to 4,000' Tuesday night and as low as 3,000 to 3,500' by Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4pm Tuesday to 6pm Wednesday above 4,000'.

Some lower elevations like Pine Valley, Warner Springs and Descanso may see a dusting of snow, areas closer to 4,000' like Julian and Ranchita expect 2 to 4" with the highest mountains of Palomar and Mt. Laguna closer to 6 to 8" and locally up to 10".

Wind: Strong winds will accompany this storm with winds peaking Tuesday late morning into the afternoon. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 10am today until 6pm Wednesday for the mountains and deserts where the strongest winds will be, out of the west with gusts 30 to 70mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys tomorrow from 8am to 6pm for southwesterly gusts of 15 to 35mph.

Sunshine and warmer weather returns on Thursday with greater warming by the weekend when we'll see 70s return to the coast and valleys.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 56-61°

Mountains: 38-51°

Deserts: 69-73°

