San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022: Cool days, cold nights

Santa Ana winds pick up through the day today with east and northeasterly gusts of 25 to 40mph across the county. Winds weaken tomorrow then build again tomorrow night, peaking Friday morning when we'll see gusts to 50mph and isolated gusts exceeding 60mph in the typically windier spots.

Get ready for some cold nights as clear skies and dry conditions move in for the second half of the week allowing temperatures to plummet quickly each night with 30s and 40s for much of the county each morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend when we'll see 70s return inland by Saturday and even warmer next week when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast. Sunny skies will be the trend into early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 37-51°

Deserts: 63-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry