San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 17, 2022: Warm with Santa Ana winds

A cold morning will turn into a fair afternoon with temperatures trending just above average.

Santa Ana winds will build through the morning with a Wind Advisory in effect inland to the mountains from 6am to 4pm for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 50mph.

Cooling begins on Sunday as another storm dives south bringing a chance for showers, wind and mountain snow. There remains some uncertainty for timing and intensity but Monday is now trending drier with showers picking up late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow levels will hover between 4,500' to 5,000' on Tuesday dropping to 4,000' Tuesday night and potentially as low as 3,500' by Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with breezy conditions elsewhere.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 42-59°

Deserts: 72-75°

