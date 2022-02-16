San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 16, 2022: Drying out & warming up

We're drying out today with sunshine back in the forecast after yesterday's rain, hail, wind and mountain snow. We picked up anywhere from a few hundredths to three-quarters of an inch of rain with snow in the mountains as low as 3,000'!

A cold morning will turn into a fair afternoon though highs will still trend below normal by about 3 to 9 degrees.

Santa Ana winds return tomorrow with a Wind Advisory in effect inland to the mountains from 6am to 4pm for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 50mph.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Cooling begins again on Sunday as another storm dives south bringing a chance for showers, wind and mountain snow for Presidents' Day and Tuesday.

Snow levels will hover between 4,500' to 5,000' on Monday dropping to 4,000' on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 42-56°

Deserts: 72-75°

