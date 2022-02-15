San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022: Winter is back!

Welcome back winter! Temperatures plummet another 15 to 25 degrees today with highs trending 5 to 10 degrees below average as a cold storm brings rain, wind, mountain snow and possible thunderstorms.

A cold front will swing through today bringing increasing rain through the morning, mainly after the morning commute. Rain will become more hit or miss in nature this afternoon into tonight but will be heavy at times and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulation will mostly be light between .10 to .50" with locally higher amounts, mainly in the mountains.

Snow levels will plummet to 4,000 to 5,000' tonight when we may pick up 1 to 2" of snow at the higher mountain elevations and potentially even a dusting all the way down to Julian.

Wind will be a concern with this storm with a High Wind Warning for the mountains and deserts until 1am. Expect westerly winds of 25 to 35mph with gusts of 45 to 70mph. The coast and inland valleys won't be as windy but gusts of 15 to 30mph will be possible at times.

Sunshine and dry weather returns Wednesday with mild Santa Ana winds for week's end. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Cooling begins again on Sunday as another storm dives south bringing a chance for showers and another round of wind for Presidents' Day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 54-61°

Mountains: 42-51°

Deserts: 67-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry