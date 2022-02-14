San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 14, 2022: Cooler today, rain tomorrow

From the summer-like warmth over the weekend, it will be feeling more like spring today then winter returns tomorrow as temperatures plummet 15 to 30 degrees in just two days!

A cold front will swing through tomorrow bringing rain and gusty winds. Slight chance for a few showers for the commute tomorrow morning with rain picking up into the late morning then occasional showers will continue into the evening. Rainfall accumulation will mostly be light between .10 to .25" with locally higher amounts.

Snow levels will plummet to 4,500 to 5,000' tomorrow night when we may see a few snow showers at the higher elevations but the snow won't stick around for long.

Wind will be a concern with this storm with a High Wind Warning for the mountains and deserts from 10pm today until 7pm tomorrow. Expect westerly winds of 25 to 35mph with gusts of 45 to 65mph. The coast and inland valleys won't be as windy but gusts of 15 to 30mph will be possible at times.

Sunshine and dry weather returns Wednesday with mild Santa Ana winds for week's end. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s with fair weather into the weekend.

We may get another chance for rain next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 60-77°

Deserts: 83-86°

