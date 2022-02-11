San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022: Summer-like into the weekend

The record heat continues into the weekend after a record hot day in Oceanside, Escondido and Vista yesterday. Temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees above average and I'm forecasting record highs in Vista, Ramona, Borrego Springs and Campo.

The Heat Advisory for the coast and valleys has been extended until 6pm Sunday due to the extreme temperatures sticking around. Tomorrow and Sunday will be the warmest days of the next stretch.

Building high pressure and Santa Ana winds are leading to these summer-like temperatures. Winds won't be as strong into the weekend, but it will remain dry and gusty at times with east and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 45mph in the inland and mountain areas.

We may have the hottest Super Bowl on record with a forecast of 85 at kickoff, the previous record actually set in Los Angeles at 84 degrees back in 1973. San Diego comes in second at 81 degrees from 2003.

Cooling begins early next week as the Santa Ana and high-pressure pattern breaks down and the sea-breeze returns. Temperatures will plummet 10 to 30 degrees next week with below-average temperatures by Tuesday.

The cool weather sticks around through the end of next week but there remains some uncertainty as another storm may bring cooler weather and more clouds or if it stays farther east we may see Santa Ana winds.

There is a slight chance we could see some showers on Tuesday. February is typically one of the rainiest months with an average rainfall of 2.20". Unfortunately, with this dry pattern, our deficit continues to grow.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 76-80°

Inland: 81-89°

Mountains: 62-81°

Deserts: 86-89°

