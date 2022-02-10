San Diego's Weather Forecast for Feb. 10, 2022: Near all-time record high February temps!

Today will be the hottest day of the year so far and some areas will be near all-time record warm February temperatures including San Diego, Chula Vista, and Vista and only 4 to 6 degrees shy of those records in Ramona, Escondido and Alpine.

I'm forecasting record daily highs in San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Vista, El Cajon and Ramona! Temperatures will top out 15 to 25 degrees above average today with above normal temperatures into the weekend, though not as hot as today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10am to 4pm today for the coast and inland areas due to these extreme temperatures.

Building high pressure and Santa Ana winds are leading to these summer-like temperatures. East and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 45mph with isolated gusts exceeding 50 and even 60mph will impact the inland and mountain areas. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 4pm today.

Another round of weaker Santa Ana winds is expected on Saturday.

We may have the hottest Super Bowl on record with the previous record actually set in Los Angeles at 84 degrees back in 1973. San Diego comes in second at 81 degrees from 2003.

Cooling begins early next week as the Santa Ana and high-pressure pattern breaks down and the sea-breeze returns. Temperatures will plummet 10 to 20 degrees by Valentine's day with an additional 5 to 10 degree drop by Tuesday when highs will actually trend below average.

There is a slight chance we could see some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. February is typically one of the rainiest months with an average rainfall of 2.20". Unfortunately, with this dry pattern, our deficit continues to grow.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 85-90°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 59-72°

Deserts: 84-88°

